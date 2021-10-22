Advertisement

General Brown goes remote; lack of bus drivers, subs cited

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Here’s a sign of the times: the General Brown school district was forced to go to remote-only learning today, Friday.

The reason? A lack of bus drivers and substitute teachers. Both are in short supply in north country school districts.

Superintendent Barbara Case says families that need an electronic device for remote learning should contact their school’s main office.

If you need to pick up meals, then contact the food service department.

Students will go back to in-person learning on Monday.

