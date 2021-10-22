ichard F. Ensby, 82, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Richard F. Ensby, 82, a resident of Baldwinsville, NY and Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Ensby passed away early Friday morning at Crouse University Hospital in Syracuse. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Richard F. Ensby.

