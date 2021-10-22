Advertisement

Jefferson County DSS building closed for day after boiler overheats

Watertown firefighters respond to the Jefferson County Dept. of Social Services building on...
Watertown firefighters respond to the Jefferson County Dept. of Social Services building on Arsenal Street(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were cleared from Jefferson County’s Social Services building on Arsenal Street Friday morning, after a boiler overheated and started smoking.

County legislature chairman Scott Gray tells 7 News the boiler breakdown means the building will be closed for the rest of the day. He says when the boiler overheated, it melted some nearby plastic, leaving a lingering odor.

No one was hurt.

Watertown fire crews were on scene this morning, checking C02 levels.

“We need to make sure it’s safe,” Gray said.

Fire officials say a fire inside the boiler led to increased pressure and set off alarms. They say the boiler is beyond repair.

Gray says people who had appointments with Social Services should reschedule. Workers are expected back in the building on Monday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Whiting
Clayton man with COVID clings to life, family warns others about not getting vaccinated
Four of the five young men charged in a strong arm robbery in Watertown early Wednesday morning.
Five JCC students charged in knife-point robbery in Watertown
Volunteer firefighters on the scene of a garage fire in the Town of Worth Thursday.
Fire destroys garage, 1950s vehicles
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Veteran broadcast technician Eric Amundsen, who is retiring from WWNY next week, gets a...
Veteran WWNY employee gets surprise from morning crew
TV Dinner: “The Elvis”
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman
COVID 19 vaccine
It’s official: final approval granted for booster, mix n’ match shots