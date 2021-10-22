Jefferson County DSS building closed for day after boiler overheats

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - People were cleared from Jefferson County’s Social Services building on Arsenal Street Friday morning, after a boiler overheated and started smoking.

County legislature chairman Scott Gray tells 7 News the boiler breakdown means the building will be closed for the rest of the day. He says when the boiler overheated, it melted some nearby plastic, leaving a lingering odor.

No one was hurt.

Watertown fire crews were on scene this morning, checking C02 levels.

“We need to make sure it’s safe,” Gray said.

Fire officials say a fire inside the boiler led to increased pressure and set off alarms. They say the boiler is beyond repair.

Gray says people who had appointments with Social Services should reschedule. Workers are expected back in the building on Monday.

