Joseph John Bernardino, 78, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Joseph John Bernardino, age 78, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 22, 2021, at his home. There will be no funeral services or calling hours at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Joseph is survived by his daughter, Sandi-Jo Foster and her husband, Erik, of Ogdensburg, NY; grandchildren, Alexus Foster of Ogdensburg, NY and Erik Foster of Syracuse, NY; a companion, Ellie of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother, Louis Bernardino of Florida; a sister, Marie Messina and her significant other, Barb Nesbitt, of Florida as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joseph is predeceased by four sisters, Victoria Angotti, Rose Bonner, Lydia Bernardino, and Angela Bernardino. Joseph was born on November 8, 1942, in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Jack and Theresa (D’Jamicco) Bernardino. He attended local schools in the Syracuse area. Joseph married Linda Allen on April 3, 1969, they later separated amicably in 2005. Joseph worked at Borum Piece in Syracuse, NY for over thirty years where they made paper products, binders, folders, and notepads. He retired in 1995. Joseph enjoyed reading the newspaper, going to the casino, shopping, watching movies and John Wayne classics. He was an avid Syracuse basketball and football fan, as well as a NY Yankee and Cleveland Browns fan.

Donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

