Man accused of trying to illegally buy gun

Mickey Reff
Mickey Reff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Cape Vincent man is accused of trying to buy a gun without disclosing his criminal history.

State police charged 58-year-old Mickey Reff attempted criminal purchase of a weapon and first-degree falsifying business records.

According to police, Reff tried to purchase a firearm on August 30 in the town of Gouverneur, but gave inaccurate information on the background check regarding his criminal history.

Reff was arrested Thursday and arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court.

He was ordered held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

