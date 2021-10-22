Advertisement

Miss Plus America 2019 opening formal wear boutique in Evans Mills

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:00 PM EDT
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - A Mississippi beauty queen is bringing some southern charm to the north country with a formal wear boutique.

Shannon Thweatt moved to Evans Mills last month to be with her boyfriend Adam Cobb, a Fort Drum veteran. Together, they’re opening Magnolias Formal Wear, which they’re running out of their home.

Thweatt, who was crowned Miss Plus America in 2019, has dresses you can buy or rent, in all shapes, colors and sizes.

You can also find shoes, jewelry, and other locally made products.

With her pageant background, Thweatt says her goal is to boost self-confidence and promote body positivity.

“I really want to be able to bring this for people to be able to afford it,” Thweatt said. “I want to be able to help their self confidence. I want to get them in here as my models and feel like Cinderella for a day. That’s my biggest thing. My biggest passion is being able to help others and this is the best way I know to do it.”

The grand opening of Magnolias Formal Wear is Saturday, October 23rd. To book an appointment, you can call Thweatt at (662) 816-0032.

For more information on discounts and giveaways, click here.

