Ogdensburg City Council debate set for next week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A debate is planned for the candidates running for Ogdensburg City Council and residents can submit questions.

It’s being planned for next Friday. But, due to COVID-19, you can only watch it online.

There is no in-person attendance.

The public can submit questions by by email no later than 4 p.m. on October 28.

The debate is being organized by Ogdensburg firefighter Joe Sovie.

See further details below:

2021 Ogdensburg City Council Debate

Friday, October 29, 2021

7:00-10:00pm

Debate Moderator: Dawn Merz (Radio Personality)

Due to public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, remote attendance for this debate will be offered via videoconferencing using GoToWebinar.com. No in person attendance will be permitted and there will be no call-in access to the debate.

The public will have the opportunity to view the debate by using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1967485216895189006 or by listen only mode by calling 1-415-655-0052 and entering meeting ID: 425-141-171.

Submission of Questions:

All debate questions must be submitted prior to the event to Ogd2021debate@yahoo.com and must be received no later than 4:00 PM on October 28, 2021. For those who do not have access to email, questions may be submitted in a sealed envelope and put in the drop box at Ogdensburg City Hall. Please write Debate on the envelope. All submissions must be from registered voters currently residing in the city of Ogdensburg and must include the full name and physical address of the individual submitting the question, as well as the general topic of the question as described below.

Debate Topics:

Due to time constraints, this debate will be 3 hours in length. To keep discussion focused and allow all candidates an equal opportunity to express their views, debate topics will be limited to four broad categories:

· Sales Tax/Property Tax/Assessments

· Future Community Goals & Economic Growth

· Budget Items/Staffing Levels

· Ethical Governance & Social Media Use

Residents submitting a question must specify which category their question falls under. Topics will be selected in random order by the moderator. The moderator will randomly select 2 questions from all questions received in each of the four broad categories and all candidates will be given an opportunity to answer the question. In this way, each candidate will have opportunity to answer a total of eight questions during the course of the debate. Any question containing personal, impertinent or slanderous remarks will not be read by the moderator.

Debate Format/Rules*:

Candidates will be seated in random order. There will be no electronic devices allowed past the council chamber door. The debate will begin with a brief introduction of the candidates by the moderator. Once the debate begins, the moderator will ask a question. Each candidate will be given up to two minutes to respond. The candidates will receive cues as to time remaining in the answer period. If the candidate exceeds the two-minute answer period by more than 10 seconds, the moderator will move to the next candidate. The order in which candidates respond will be different for each question and will be determined by the moderator.

· If time permits, the moderator will offer each candidate the opportunity to make a brief closing statement not to exceed 60 seconds in length at the conclusion of the debate period.

Any candidate who engages in personal, impertinent or slanderous remarks toward other candidates or toward the moderator will forfeit the right to respond to any further debate questions. The moderator has discretion to stop any candidate from speaking who does not follow the debate format/rules.

*All guidelines and debate format/rules were developed in consultation with St. Lawrence County Board of Elections.

