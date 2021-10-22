Advertisement

Ogdensburg landmark now more flood resistant thanks to REDI project

By Keith Benman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A $1.3 million REDI project is completed in Ogdensburg. It’s the latest improvement project at Fort de la Presentation.

“We’re so excited to share it with the public,” said Barbara O’Keefe, Fort de la Presentation Association president. “It’s just beautiful.”

Rock slab walls, natural plantings, riprap and raised trails should all make Fort de la Presentation more flood resistant.

“What you’re seeing here is a more resilient park that also embraces nature,” said Basil Seggos, state Department of Environmental Conservation commissioner.

The fort’s project came up a winner in the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, or REDI. It was formed in response to the 2019 floods.

In all, $300 million is being dished out for projects along Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines.

“We had to sort through about 500 good ideas and select about 130, 134 of the best ones where we knew we could make a difference,” said Seggos.

The 2019 flooding put much of the 25-acre Fort de la Presentation site under water. Along with flooding in 2017, it wreaked havoc with waterfront facilities in Ogdensburg.

This isn’t the only place in Ogdensburg that will get the REDI treatment. Several other waterfront facilities in town will also see work done.

In all, $7 million more in work is planned for the city’s waterfront. On the St. Lawrence, the boardwalk and city dock will be made more flood resistant. On the Oswegatchie, the seawall will be rebuilt.

