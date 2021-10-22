Funeral services for Rebecca L. Gilbo, 65, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, October 25th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Morgan officiating. (Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Rebecca L. Gilbo, 65, of Ogdensburg will be held on Monday, October 25th, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Morgan officiating. Burial will follow the funeral service at the Ogdensburgh Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Sunday, October 24th from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Gilbo died on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family and under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Rebecca L. Gilbo was born on June 6, 1956 in Ogdensburg, NY. She was the daughter of the late Alger and Rosemarie (Alton) Gibson. She attended Ogdensburg Free Academy and on September 7, 1974 she married David L. Gilbo at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg. Rebecca worked for Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center for 39 years, retiring in 2018 as the Environmental Services Manager. She made many good friendships over the years at the hospital. She loved spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. She loved her great grandchildren very much and especially cherished the time she spent with her great granddaughter Rebecca, named after her. She loved to camp, especially at the Blake Campground in South Colton, she enjoyed four wheeling and tending to her flowers. One of her greatest joys was her canine friends; Rocky, Pedro and Brice. Sadly, recently her dogs; Wrinkles and Scooter, passed away.

Rebecca is survived by her husband David L. Gilbo, her children; Denise Gilbo and her companion Guy Durant of Ogdensburg and David Gilbo of Clearwater, Florida. She is survived her grandchildren; Erika Bennett and her husband Scott of Ogdensburg, Cassondra Lalonde of Ogdensburg, Patrick Lalonde of Schenectady, Savana Strickland and her husband Ronnie of Florida, Abigail Gilbo, Zach Gilbo and his wife Alexis and Hayden, Tyler and Connor Gilbo all of Florida. Her siblings Brenda Tracy and her husband Robert of Madrid, Jane Rivet and her husband Dean of South Carolina, Eileen Gibson and her companion Chris Hammond of Morley, Martha Gibson of Ogdensburg, Kathleen Green and her husband Darin also survive her along with 16 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents Alger and Rosemarie Gibson, her brother, Richard Gibson and her sister Sandra Cline.

Donations in Rebecca’s memory may be to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation 214 King St. Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley 6805 US Highway 11 Potsdam, NY 13676.

