Small local business gets big order from Coast Guard

MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - American Aftermarkets, a small business in Mannsville, is working on a tall order.

“We were contacted by the administrative branch of the U.S. Coast Guard. So, that was very exciting. They ordered 25 hero tribute workout signs,” said Amanda Zerphey, co-owner.

Each carefully-crafted sign will represent a fallen soldier.

Each has a different workout and they’ll hang in a new training facility on Coast Guard Island near California.

“This is Lynn. For max reps you do five rounds,” said Steven Zerphey, co-owner.

One of the signs honors the late Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphey, who died in Afghanistan and often worked out wearing a 20-pound vest.

“It was humbling to receive the order in the first place, but the more we looked into what the signs meant, that was even more impactful,” said Amanda.

The Zerpheys pride themselves on their products being American made.

“The steel is American steel. Our tubing vendor is from Colorado,” said Steven.

So, serving the American military has been humbling. After some finishing touches, the signs are off to the Coast Guard.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.