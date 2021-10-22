Stephanie A. Patraw, 58, of Winthrop

Stephanie A. Patraw, 58, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday October 20, 2021, after her courageous battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Stephanie A. Patraw, 58, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on Wednesday October 20, 2021, after her courageous battle with cancer.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop where calling hours will be held Thursday October 28th from 5 – 7 PM. Stephanie’s funeral service will be celebrated Friday October 29th at 11:00 AM at the Funeral Home and burial will follow at Winthrop Cemetery.

Stephanie was born in Canton on February 16, 1963, to Robert G. and Joan (Ryan) Powell. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School in 1981 and continued her education at SUNY Canton where she earned her Associate Degree in Accounting.

On February 6, 1982, she married Wayne Patraw at St. Patrick Church in Brasher Falls.

For almost 25 years Stephanie worked at Massena Memorial Hospital; beginning as a health unit coordinator, and then working in Medical Records. She was an avid reader, loved her family, and was a true caregiver who opened her heart and home to anyone in need.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Wayne; four sons, Brian Patraw and his companion Angel Ashley, Rylan Patraw and his companion Jena Jacot, Quinn Patraw, Donovan Patraw and his fiancé Cheyenne Myers; her father, Robert G. Powell; grandchildren, Phoenix Patraw-Smith, Kaitlyn Premo, and Jazmyn Premo; brother, Robert G. “Bobby” Powell Jr.; sister Kathleen LeBlanc; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Always close to her heart is the memory of her mother Joan Powell who passed away on January 26, 2015.

Flowers are respectfully declined. For those wishing to express an act of kindness, please consider memorial contributions in Stephanie’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc.

Words of comfort and condolences can be shared with Stephanie’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

