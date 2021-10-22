Terry “Mike” Peck, 72, of Champion

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Terry “Mike” Peck, 72, State Route 126, passed away on October 21, 2021 at home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Terry was born on May 16, 1949 in Champion, son of the late Vern and Harriet (Healy) Peck. He attended Copenhagen School and later enlisted in the United States Army, serving as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War. He was then employed as a civilian on Fort Drum.

Survivors include four siblings, Linda Peck LaClair; Tom Peck; Randy (Sandy) Peck; and Ronnie (JoAnn) Peck; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is predeceased by two sisters, Sally Green and Mary Beth Peck; a brother, Tim Peck; and a brother-in-law, Michael LaClair.

No public services will be held at this time. A burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery in Watertown.

Memorial donations in Terry’s memory can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County as 1398 Gotham St., Watertown.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

