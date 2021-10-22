Advertisement

Terry “Mike” Peck, 72, of Champion

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - Terry “Mike” Peck, 72, State Route 126, passed away on October 21, 2021 at home, under the loving care of his family and Jefferson County Hospice.

Terry was born on May 16, 1949 in Champion, son of the late Vern and Harriet (Healy) Peck. He attended Copenhagen School and later enlisted in the United States Army, serving as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War. He was then employed as a civilian on Fort Drum.

Survivors include four siblings, Linda Peck LaClair; Tom Peck; Randy (Sandy) Peck; and Ronnie (JoAnn) Peck; as well as several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He is predeceased by two sisters, Sally Green and Mary Beth Peck; a brother, Tim Peck; and a brother-in-law, Michael LaClair.

No public services will be held at this time. A burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery in Watertown.

Memorial donations in Terry’s memory can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County as 1398 Gotham St., Watertown.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Daniel Borg
Watertown man gets 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and firearm charges
Stephanie A. Patraw, 58, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on...
Stephanie A. Patraw, 58, of Winthrop
Steve Bannon
Stefanik votes against holding Bannon in contempt of congress
Candles
Richard F. Ensby, 82, of Colton

Obituaries

Watertown firefighters respond to the Jefferson County Dept. of Social Services building on...
Jefferson County DSS building closed for day after boiler overheats
Veteran broadcast technician Eric Amundsen, who is retiring from WWNY next week, gets a...
Veteran WWNY employee gets surprise from morning crew
TV Dinner: “The Elvis”
In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, photo Alec Baldwin watches the men's singles final of the US...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin fired prop gun on movie set, killing woman
COVID 19 vaccine
It’s official: final approval granted for booster, mix n’ match shots
High school sports graphic
Friday morning sports: General Brown, IHC, Lyme win