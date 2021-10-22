Advertisement

TV Dinner: “The Elvis”

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elvis Presley was always close to his mother, Gladys. And one of the things Gladys made for him when he was a boy: a peculiarly southern dish, the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.

The basic recipe for the sandwich is here, but really, watch our favorite chef, Chef Manning, from 7 News This Morning Friday. Chef Manning has some delicious ways to improve on the basic recipe, using raisin bread, fluff and bacon. One hint: it’s messy, as Makenzie Piatt found out.

The basic recipe:

Two pieces of bread, toasted lightly.

Skillet heated over medium heat with two tablespoons butter

As you toast bread, mash a small ripe banana until smooth.

Spread both sides of toasted bread with peanut butter, and one side with banana.

Take the sandwich and brown in skillet, both sides.

