TV Dinner: “The Elvis”

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Elvis Presley was always close to his mother, Gladys. And one of the things Gladys made for him when he was a boy: a peculiarly southern dish, the fried peanut butter and banana sandwich.

The basic recipe for the sandwich is here, but really, watch our favorite chef, Chef Manning, from 7 News This Morning Friday. Chef Manning has some delicious ways to improve on the basic recipe, using raisin bread, fluff and bacon. One hint: it’s messy, as Makenzie Piatt found out.

The basic recipe:

Two pieces of bread, toasted lightly.

Skillet heated over medium heat with two tablespoons butter

As you toast bread, mash a small ripe banana until smooth.

Spread both sides of toasted bread with peanut butter, and one side with banana.

Take the sandwich and brown in skillet, both sides.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.