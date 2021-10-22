Watertown man gets 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal drug and firearm charges

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A 43-year-old Watertown man is going to federal prison after pleading guilty to using a storage unit to house a sawed-off shotgun and drugs like heroin and fentanyl. That’s according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Daniel Borg was sentenced Friday in federal court in Syracuse to nearly 13 years (12 years and 11 months) behind bars.

Borg pleaded guilty in June to possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was arrested in January after members of the Metro-Jeff Drug Task Force searched his vehicle and storage unit at 21187 Route 12F in the town of Watertown.

According to the court, detectives searched Borg’s storage unit and found a safe containing 500 separate small plastic bags, each holding a small quantity of a heroin/fentanyl mixture.

They also recovered a sawed-off .410-gauge shotgun, which was illegal for Borg to have because he was previously convicted of 5 prior felony offenses.

