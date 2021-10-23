Dorothy L. Sauer, 97, of Horseheads (WWNY)

HORSEHEADS, New York (WWNY) - Dorothy L. Sauer age 97 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Tuesday October 21, 2021 at The Chemung County Nursing Facility.

She was born December 29, 1923 in Carthage, NY the daughter of the late Ernest and Lena Fahsel Perrigo. Dorothy was a retired secretary at Thomas A. Edison High School in Elmira, Heights, NY. She was a member of Oakwood United Methodist Church and The Order of Eastern Star in Elmira Heights, NY as well as The Home Bureau. Dorothy love sewing, knitting , baking, and tending to her “Posies” in her garden.

She also enjoyed camping and spending Summers at Cayuta Lake.

Dorothy is survived by her children : Donna and Wayne Nichols of East Bethany, NY , Jude Smith and Wiley Dickins of Oxford, NY , David and Patricia Sauer of Horseheads, NY , Deborah Balch of Napa, CA , and Kevin and Lisa Sauer of Elmira, NY ; grandchildren : Michael Nichols, Christine Nichols , Kelli Smith , Jeremy Dickins , Brian Sauer, Daniel Sauer, James Balch, Denise Balch, and Samantha Sauer; several great grandchildren and one great great grandson and a host of caring friends.

Dorothy’s Family would like to thank the entire staff of Bethany Manor and The Chemung County Nursing Facility for their kind and compassionate care given Dorothy during her stay.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Tuesday October 26, 2021 from 12 Noon to 2 PM. Dorothy’s Funeral and Committal Services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours.

She will be laid to rest next to her parents in Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, NY on Wednesday October 27, 2021 at 1 PM.

