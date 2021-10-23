Advertisement

Early voting begins in leadup to Nov. 2nd election

Voters headed to the Jefferson County Office Building to cast their votes early in the 2021...
Voters headed to the Jefferson County Office Building to cast their votes early in the 2021 election(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Election day is November 2nd, but registered voters have a chance to cast their ballots early, starting today.

Some took advantage Saturday morning at the Jefferson County Office Building in Watertown.

On the ballot this year, a host of local races. Voters in Watertown and Ogdensburg will select members of their respective City Councils. There are a handful of races for county legislature in Jefferson and Lewis counties. Throughout the north country, voters will head to the polls to vote for town and village officials, along with highway superintendents.

“I encourage everyone to come out” said Jefferson County democratic elections commissioner, Michelle LaFave. “These races tend to be the least voted on but the have the most impact in everybody’s day-to-day lives. So, in that sense, they’re more important, than say, President.”

Early voting runs through October 31st. Check your county board of elections website for voting times. Links below:

Jefferson County Board of Elections- Early voting at 175 Arsenal St., Watertown

Lewis County Board of Elections- Early voting at 7550 S. State St., Lowville

St. Lawrence County Board of Elections- Early voting at 42 Maple St., Potsdam

