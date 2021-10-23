Friday Sports: Gouverneur bests Massena on the gridiron

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - In NAC Football from Massena, the Red Raiders hosted Gouverneur.

In the first quarter, quarterback Hayden Stowell calls his own number and goes in from 20 yards out to put the Wildcats on top 8-0.

Just before halftime, it was Connor Baer scampering 8 yards to the house, upping the Gouverneur lead to 16-0.

At the end of the 3rd, Stowell connects with Baer for a 30 yard touchdown.

Gouverneur goes on to beat Massena 24-0 to complete it’s fifth consecutive undefeated season in the NAC.

In Section 3 Football from Carthage, the Comets hosted Whitesboro in Class A play.

In the 1st quarter, DaShawn Hutchinson takes it in from a couple of yards out: 6-0 Whitesboro.

In the 2nd quarter, it was Hutchinson again from a couple of yards out: 12-0 Whitesboro.

Whitesboro goes on to beat the Comets by a final score of 34-20.

In Adams, another Section 3 Football contest as the Spartans played host to Cortland.

In the 2nd quarter, the Spartans were up 7-0 and driving, but Spartans quarterback Cobin O’Brien is picked off by Cortland’s Brycen Palmer.

In the 3rd quarter, Cortland was looking to tie it on a 4th and goal, but a bad exchange on the handoff is recovered by the Spartans’ William Littell.

Cortland comes back to beat South Jeff by a final score of 14-7.

On the soccer field at Watertown High School, a Section 3 Class A playoff matchup as the Cyclones hosted Central Square.

In the 1st half, it was Watertown with a great scoring chance but Braddock Harmon’s shot is just wide.

Central Square was looking to get on the board, but Cyclones’ goalie Devin Connell makes the save off the throw in.

Central Square goalie Andrew Watros makes the stop off the direct kick.

Central Square would go on to beat Watertown by a final score of 2-0.

In Boys’ Section 3 Soccer playoffs from Belleville, the Panthers of Belleville Henderson hosted Mater Dei in Class D action.

A little over 10 minutes into the first half, the Panthers strike when Kyle Moyer dents the back of the net, putting Belleville Henderson on top 1-0.

Late in the 1st half, off the direct kick Hayden Allen comes up with the loose ball in the box and finishes: 2-0 Panthers at the half.

Belleville Henderson goes on to defeat Mater Dei by a final score of 4-0.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Football

Whitesboro 34, Carthage 20

Cortland 14, South Jefferson 7

Indian River 50, Central Square 6

Beaver River 0, Cato Meridian 50

Delaware Academy 7, Sandy Creek 0

Gouverneur 24, Massena 0

Saquoit Valley 44, Tupper Lake 32

Boys’ HS Soccer

Central Square 2, Watertown 0

Marcellus 1, General Brown 0

Mater Dei Academy 0, Belleville Henderson 4

Lyme 3, DeRuyter 4

Girls’ NAC Swimming

Malone 101, Gouverneur 53

Potsdam 23, St. Lawrence C. 71

HS Volleyball

Clifton Fine 3, Lake Placid 0

Massena 2, Malone 3

Potsdam 0, Canton 3

College Volleyball

SUNY Oswego 3, SUNY Potsdam 1

St. Lawrence 3, Skidmore 0

Clarkson 3, Union 0

SUNY Canton 0, DeSales 3

Men’s Hockey

Alaska Fairbanks 1, Clarkson 5

Women’s Hockey

RIT 0, St. Lawrence 3

Clarkson 1, Bemidji State 1

