Halloween comes early at “Trunk or Treat” in Chaumont

Hundreds of families came out for "Trunk-or-Treat" in Chaumont(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was one stop trick-or-treating in Chaumont, as kids went trunk to trunk stocking up on holiday treats.

It was the 2nd annual “Trunk or Treat.” People parked their cars at the Volunteer Fire Department and helped pass out candy.

The event is hosted by the firefighters and Wise Designs. Turnout was strong, with hundreds of children coming through to trunk-or-treat in the first couple hours.

“Oh, it’s wonderful, so wonderful to see so many smiling faces again,” said organizer Heather Lipczynski.

Along with the trick-or-treating, a number of local vendors were also added to this year’s event.

