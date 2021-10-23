Halloween comes early at “Trunk or Treat” in Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was one stop trick-or-treating in Chaumont, as kids went trunk to trunk stocking up on holiday treats.

It was the 2nd annual “Trunk or Treat.” People parked their cars at the Volunteer Fire Department and helped pass out candy.

The event is hosted by the firefighters and Wise Designs. Turnout was strong, with hundreds of children coming through to trunk-or-treat in the first couple hours.

“Oh, it’s wonderful, so wonderful to see so many smiling faces again,” said organizer Heather Lipczynski.

Along with the trick-or-treating, a number of local vendors were also added to this year’s event.

