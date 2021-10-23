Jamie W. Pruner, 57, of Massena

Jamie W. Pruner, 57, of South Main Street, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Rome, New York. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jamie W. Pruner, 57, of South Main Street, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Rome, New York.

Jamie was born on January 20, 1964 in Canton, the son of the late Elwood and Mary Jane (Garceau) Pruner and attended schools in Massena. Jamie was a cook at various local restaurants throughout the years, working for many years at Ponderosa. He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting.

Jamie is survived by his daughter, Jessica Cruse of Massena; his grandchildren, Giovanni, Deakon, and Broadie Ash; his brothers, Elwood Richard and Marion Pruner of Brasher, Jeremy and Diana Pruner of Norwood, and David and Christine Page of Constable; his half-sisters, Linda Shephard of Norfolk and Carol Randall of Hannawa Falls; many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be held privately in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.