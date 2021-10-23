Advertisement

Jamie W. Pruner, 57, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Jamie W. Pruner, 57, of South Main Street, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Rome, New...
Jamie W. Pruner, 57, of South Main Street, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Rome, New York.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Jamie W. Pruner, 57, of South Main Street, passed away Saturday, October 16, 2021 in Rome, New York.

Jamie was born on January 20, 1964 in Canton, the son of the late Elwood and Mary Jane (Garceau) Pruner and attended schools in Massena.   Jamie was a cook at various local restaurants throughout the years, working for many years at Ponderosa.  He enjoyed fishing and bird hunting.

Jamie is survived by his daughter, Jessica Cruse of Massena; his grandchildren, Giovanni, Deakon, and Broadie Ash; his brothers, Elwood Richard and Marion Pruner of Brasher,  Jeremy and Diana Pruner of Norwood, and David and Christine Page of Constable; his half-sisters, Linda Shephard of Norfolk and Carol Randall of Hannawa Falls; many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services.  Burial will be held privately in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY General Brown goes remote; lack of bus drivers, subs cited
WWNY Watertown firefighters union endorses 3 city council candidates
WWNY Theresa native thwarts armed robbery in Arizona
WWNY Woman wants manslaughter sentence reduced, claiming she was domestic violence victim
WWNY Ogdensburg landmark now more flood resistant thanks to REDI project

Obituaries

Clifford Mayette
Ogdensburg man accused of raping child
Seals of the city of Watertown and fire department
Watertown firefighters union endorses 3 city council candidates
Officials cut a ribbon to celebrate the completion of a $1.3 million REDI project at Fort de...
Ogdensburg landmark now more flood resistant thanks to REDI project
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station...
Theresa native thwarts armed robbery in Arizona
COVID-19 Deaths
COVID kills 2 more people, infects another 142 in region
Amanda and Steven Zerphey hold one of the signs they made for the Coast Guard
Small local business gets big order from Coast Guard