Jill M. Wojtarowicz, 79, of Brownville (WWNY)

BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jill M. Wojtarowicz, 79, of Brownville, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Samaritan Medical Center.

Born on October 10, 1942, in Watertown, NY, daughter of Clifton and Dorothy (Keegan) Doull, she graduated from General Brown High School.

She married Stanley Joseph Wojtarowicz on February 4, 1961, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Brownville, New York.

Jill was a teacher’s aide for the General Brown School District in Brownville from 1972 until she retired in 1996.

Joe was a heavy equipment operator for ECS on Fort Drum from 1979 until his retirement in 1988. Her beloved husband of 60 years passed away August 18, 2021.

Jill was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville. She loved spending time with family and friends, her children always came first and her grandchildren were a special gift. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by a son and daughter in law, James (Sally) Wojtarowicz, Canandaigua, NY; two daughters and their husbands, Victoria (Kevin) Thompson and Rebecca (Victor) Danyi both of Brownville; 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; her sister, Jacquelin Long, Brownville; and two sisters in law, Stella Bishop, Bel Air, Maryland and Maryann Yost, Suwanee, Georgia and she her dog, Casey.

Calling hours will be held 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dexter.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brownville. Burial will follow in the Brownville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brownville- Glen Park Library, PO Box 510 Brownville, NY 13615.

At the request of the family they respectfully ask those who wish to attend services to please wear a mask.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

