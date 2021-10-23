Lois B. Mitchell, age 85, of Ogdensburg (WWNY)

OGDESNBURG, New York (WWNY) - Lois B. Mitchell, age 85, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 24, 2021 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. She will be buried in Harvey Memorial Cemetery in Hillsboro New Hampshire. mMrs. Mitchell passed away at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home with her loving family by her side.

Lois is survived by her sons, William Mitchell and his wife, Pamela, of Ogdensburg, Ronald Mitchell and his wife, Lori, of Ogdensburg, Timothy Mitchell and his wife, Judy, of Florida, David Mitchell and his wife, Kimberly, of Texas, James Mitchell and his wife, Becky, of Binghamton; her sister, Beverly DuBois, of Massachussetts; her brother-in-law, Harold Mitchell and his wife, Vernice, of Maine; 23 Grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Donald Mitchell and her brothers, Donald, Bob, and Carl Rocks.

Lois was born on March 10, 1936 in Woonsocket, RI, the daughter of Anthony and Bertha (Beevers) Rocks. She attended Mendon High School where she graduated in June 1954. Lois Married Donald L. Mitchell on November 15, 1955. She worked as a nursing assistant at Mary Fletcher Hospital in Burlington, VT. She also worked at Havenwood Retirement Home in Concord, NH until she retired at the age of 75.

Lois enjoyed singing in a choir in New Hampshire. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She owned and loved riding horses as a young girl. She enjoyed taking care of people while working as a nursing assistant.

Donations in her memory may be made to The St. Joseph’s Home Foundation, 950 Linden St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

