Louise Hollister, 89, of Brier Hill

BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life Graveside Service for Louise Hollister, age 89 of Brier Hill will be held in the spring at a time to be announced. Mrs. Hollister passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on Thursday (October 21, 2021) surrounded by her loving family.

Surviving is her son William Hollister & his companion Sonja Kocan of Hammond; a daughter Joy Ceresoli & her husband Donald of Hammond; grandchildren Jordan Hollister, Erica Webster & her husband Branden, Donald Ceresoli Jr., & his wife Claire, Pamela David & her husband Josh, Daniel Ceresoli & his wife Haley; great-grandchildren Landon & Addison Webster, Lailyn, Brayson & Madylyn Ceresoli, Gaige, Blair, Reagan David and Kip Ceresoli; a brother Jack Scott & his wife Valerie of England; along with several nieces, nephews & cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband Donald in 1986; a daughter Jacqueline in 1984; brothers Hughie, George, Alfi, Jack & Allen; and two sisters Contance and Letti.

Louise was born on January 16, 1932 in Chatham, Kent (England), a daughter of Hugh & Alice (Phillips) Scott. She graduated from High School in England and later married Donald Scott on May 29, 1957.

She began her career as a secretary in England, and later relocated to the United States on February 28, 1957. She then assisted her husband with the family farm until 1986. Later that year she became the owner/operator of the Black Stone Bay Outpost Store until 2015 when she retired.

Louise enjoyed playing bingo, going to Atlantic City, flower gardening, bird watching, being on the river, her pet dogs Daisey Mae, Barney & Chelsea, and spending time with her family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Morristown Volunteer Fire Department or St. Lawrence County SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.Foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

