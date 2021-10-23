Advertisement

A north country mission for literacy is heading back to Africa

The Malawi Early Literacy Team sends reading materials to more than a dozen schools in the...
The Malawi Early Literacy Team sends reading materials to more than a dozen schools in the African nation of Malawi.(WWNY)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For years, the idea of serving others has taken on a whole new meaning at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

It’s here where the U.S. committee of the Malawi Early Literacy Team, or MELT, is headquartered.

It’s an operation co-founded by Heather White in 2015, to get educational materials across the world to children in the African nation of Malawi.

“Classrooms are between 60 and 110 students, mostly sitting on the floor with one teacher in the front,” White said.

The mission was stalled last year as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe. Normally, White and team of volunteers would fly to Malawi, with trunks full of reading materials, and deliver them to twenty different primary schools.

This year, the operation will resume, but White and her team aren’t flying over. They’ll send the materials to Malawi by boat.

“I always say that literacy is the backbone of a community,” White said. “How literate your community is really shows the success of a community, and we want to make them successful.”

White says she is always looking for more volunteers to help with book making. MELT is also asking for monetary donations to keep the operation going. You can learn more about what the group does on their website.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifford Mayette
Ogdensburg man accused of raping child
Amanda and Steven Zerphey hold one of the signs they made for the Coast Guard
Small local business gets big order from Coast Guard
A barn burns in the Town of Ellisburg Thursday evening. It's likely dozens of cattle died in...
Friday AM update: cause probed in Ellisburg barn fire
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station...
Theresa native thwarts armed robbery in Arizona
General Brown school bus
General Brown goes remote; lack of bus drivers, subs cited

Latest News

Hundreds of families came out for "Trunk-or-Treat" in Chaumont
Halloween comes early at “Trunk or Treat” in Chaumont
It was gourd racing for a good cause at the first every Great Pumpkin Derby in Watertown....
On your mark, get set, roll! Pumpkin Derby raises money for fight against cancer
Voters headed to the Jefferson County Office Building to cast their votes early in the 2021...
Early voting begins in leadup to Nov. 2nd election
In NAC Football from Massena, the Red Raiders hosted Gouverneur.
Friday Sports: Gouverneur bests Massena on the gridiron