A north country mission for literacy is heading back to Africa

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For years, the idea of serving others has taken on a whole new meaning at First Presbyterian Church in Watertown.

It’s here where the U.S. committee of the Malawi Early Literacy Team, or MELT, is headquartered.

It’s an operation co-founded by Heather White in 2015, to get educational materials across the world to children in the African nation of Malawi.

“Classrooms are between 60 and 110 students, mostly sitting on the floor with one teacher in the front,” White said.

The mission was stalled last year as the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe. Normally, White and team of volunteers would fly to Malawi, with trunks full of reading materials, and deliver them to twenty different primary schools.

This year, the operation will resume, but White and her team aren’t flying over. They’ll send the materials to Malawi by boat.

“I always say that literacy is the backbone of a community,” White said. “How literate your community is really shows the success of a community, and we want to make them successful.”

White says she is always looking for more volunteers to help with book making. MELT is also asking for monetary donations to keep the operation going. You can learn more about what the group does on their website.

