OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A 52-year-old Ogdensburg man is accused of raping a child under the age of 11.

City police charged Clifford Mayette of 922 Mansion Avenue on a felony count of first-degree rape.

Mayette was awaiting arraignment Friday evening in the city lockup.

Police said they arrested him after opening a rape investigation on October 19.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.