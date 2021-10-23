Sharon Redden (Greco), 77, of Watertown (WWNY)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Sharon Redden (Greco), 77, of Watertown NY passed away on Sunday October 17, 2021. She was born February 22, 1944 to parents Frank and Estella Greco.

Sharon attended Watertown High School in her youth. She went on to work in Connecticut at the Danbury Mint. She later married David Redden and moved to Virginia Beach where her caring and nurturing personality really shined. After moving back to Watertown, she was employed with Caregivers.

In her younger days, she often found herself spending free time at the bowling alley where her jovial no-nonsense attitude really came to fruition. Additionally, Sharon flexed her manual and creative muscles when making wreaths around the holidays and producing some of the finest needlepoint projects throughout the rest of the year. When she wasn’t honing her craft, Sharon enjoyed making a seemingly endless supply of her world-famous peanut butter balls for her friends and family. Her desire to keep everyone fed and happy will perpetuate her spirit and kind ways forever.

Sharon is survived by her three stepdaughters Faith, Hope, and Charity, and their respective 7 grandchildren. She also had 7 siblings. Richard Greco (wife Gail), Fran King, and Carol Walti were deceased at the time of Sharon’s passing, while Mary Barcomb, Louise Durante (husband John), Guy Greco, and her twin sister Sheila Branche (husband Chuck) currently mourn their loss.

Family and friends were warmly welcomed to attend calling hours at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. on November 5th from 4pm-7pm. A funeral mass will be held the following day, Saturday, November 6th at 10 am at St. Anthony’s Church. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com

