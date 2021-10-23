Advertisement

On your mark, get set, roll! Pumpkin Derby raises money for fight against cancer

It was gourd racing for a good cause at the first every Great Pumpkin Derby in Watertown. Proceeds go to the fight against breast cancer(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween’s almost here and plenty of people are carving their pumpkins.

In Watertown, others are racing them.

It was a great pumpkin derby! Children, teens, and adults, crafted their own speedster gourds, sending them flying down Rand Drive.

Prizes and trophies went to the fastest pumpkins that made it to the finish line. It’s an idea organizer Teri Walters came up with watching The Travel Channel with her husband. A show highlighted another town that hosted a large pumpkin derby race.

“My husband and I literally stopped, looked at each other, pointed our fingers at each other and said, ‘We should do that for the American Cancer Society’s north country goes pink,’” Walters said.

All proceeds from the derby go to the fight against breast cancer. About 14 racers participated in the event.

So how do you fashion a fast gourd? Organizers say advise keeping the cart wheels away from the pumpkin so they don’t rub and slow you down. Shaving down the bottom of the pumpkin gives it more stability.

