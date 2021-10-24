Mrs. Amo died on Friday evening, October 22, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Alyce Marie LaCombe Amo, 68, of Ogdensburg will be held on Saturday, October 30th, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the Christ Church, Main St. Morristown with The Very Reverend Edgar LaCombe III and The Rt. Reverend Daniel Herzog, Bishop Retired officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at 12:00 p.m. at the Church. Entombment will be at a later date at Foxwood Memorial Park. Following the funeral service an informal reception will be held at the Ogdensburg Moose Lodge at 2:00 p.m. Mrs. Amo died on Friday evening, October 22, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.

Alyce Marie LaCombe Amo was born on December 5th, 1952 in Ogdensburg. She was the daughter of the late Edgar Arthur LaCombe Jr. and Winifred Elaine (Gladle) LaCombe. She was a 1970 graduate of Morristown Central School and attended Mater Dei College. On June 30th, 1972 she married Timothy John Amo at Notre Dame Church in Ogdensburg. Alyce worked for the Duty Free Shop for many years in Ogdensburg, most recently she worked as a Clerk at Kinney Drugs in Ogdensburg. Alyce enjoyed crocheting, reading, sewing, socializing, bowling, Patrick Swayze movies and knitting.

Alyce is survived by her husband Timothy Amo, her children; Crystal Marie Amo of Spokane, WA, Amanda Joe Amo Seeger and her husband Neil of Canton and Zachary Scott Amo and his wife Mandy of Ogdensburg. She is survived by her siblings; Susan Legacy of Keeseville, NY and her brother The Very Reverend Edgar LaCombe III of Ogdensburg. Her grandchildren; Kathleen Dattola of Saranac Lake, Kristopher Folsom of Morristown, NY, Abrinel Seeger of Canton, Julia Seeger of Canton, Ashtyn Amo and Ainsleigh Amo of Ogdensburg along with great grandchildren Zayne and Kambri Folsom also survive her.

In lieu of flowers; the family requests that donations in Alyce’s memory be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center 5 Lyon Place Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

