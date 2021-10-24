Black River’s mayoral race is on as the current mayor is running via write in

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - You’ll see the signs all over Black River. “Vote for David Leonard” or “Vote for Current Mayor Francis Dishaw”. But there’s only one name on the ballot, that’s Leonard’s. That’s because he beat Dishaw in the Republican primary back in June.

“The problem I found was that a primary, for some reason, they don’t draw a lot of voters,” said Francis Dishaw, Republican candidate for Black River Mayor.

And it was a close primary. Leonard defeated Dishaw 67 votes to 55.

Dishaw thinks a small voter turnout hurt him most and is confident he’ll win the general election.

“Oh, I know I can. Because I’ve got a lot of Republicans and Democrats standing behind me,” said Dishaw.

That’s why he’s asking voters to write in his name on November 2nd.

His opponent? David Leonard. He works in management at a Chrysler dealership in Lowville and has lived in Black River for more than 30 years. He wants to improve the business industry in the village.

“I also want to bring more small business back to Black River. I’ve already been in contact with some developers, and one of the developers has already visited Black River and has shown some interest as well,” said Leonard.

Leonard says his business and management experience will come in handy if elected.

Dishaw is touting his experience in the village, serving as Deputy Mayor since 2005, and serving the last year as mayor. Dishaw is retired and says he can spend more time focusing on the village.

“I’m down at the village office 9:00, 10:00 in the morning, taking care of signing documents, and stuff like that that needs to be done,” said Dishaw.

Leonard says his work experience would actually help when leading the village.

“Our previous mayors have all had careers also. Okay, and my business background, I firmly believe will be an asset to this village,” said Leonard.

Leonard says he wants to keep taxes under control and bring more community involvement to Black River.

