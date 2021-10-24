Advertisement

Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a lot of protection to employees outside of the workplace.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a lot of protection to employees outside of the workplace.

An employer can no longer test an employee for marijuana use except for a couple exceptions, like if they were impaired by pot on the job.

But a person still can’t use marijuana while working, whether they are on site or on call.

And of course recreational marijuana is only legal for New Yorkers 21 and over.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifford Mayette
Ogdensburg man accused of raping child
Amanda and Steven Zerphey hold one of the signs they made for the Coast Guard
Small local business gets big order from Coast Guard
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station...
Theresa native thwarts armed robbery in Arizona
Girls and women from across the north country compete for the crown and scholarships.
Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands come to Sackets Harbor
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

You’ll see the signs all over Black River. “Vote for David Leonard” or “Vote for Current Mayor...
Black River’s mayoral race is on as the current mayor is running via write in
She’s Miss New York and she’ll be competing in this year’s Miss America Pageant and she visited...
Miss New York, Sydney Park, visits the North Country
Girls and women from across the north country compete for the crown and scholarships.
Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands come to Sackets Harbor
A north country mission for literacy is heading back to Africa
A north country mission for literacy is heading back to Africa