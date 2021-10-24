Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a lot of protection to employees outside of the workplace.

An employer can no longer test an employee for marijuana use except for a couple exceptions, like if they were impaired by pot on the job.

But a person still can’t use marijuana while working, whether they are on site or on call.

And of course recreational marijuana is only legal for New Yorkers 21 and over.

