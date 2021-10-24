Advertisement

First seasonal freeze for some tonight

By Kris Hudson
Oct. 23, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Clear skies for most of the night will lead to lows in the lower to mid 30s tonight.

With temperatures dropping down into the lower to mid 30s we will likely see our first frost and even freeze of the season tonight.

Highs on Sunday will top out in the lower to mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Rain will start to increase across the north country late Sunday night and into Monday. While we most likely won’t see rain all day Monday everyone will see rain at some point during the day. Rain chances will last into Tuesday which will have the best chance of being a wash out.

Highs this will will be in the mid to upper 50s with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

