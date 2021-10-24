Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

