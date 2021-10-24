Joseph Robert Baytos Jr., 73, of Sackets Harbor

Joseph Robert Baytos Jr., 73, of Morgia’s Beach in Sackets Harbor, NY and Solana Lake in Cape Canaveral, Florida, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 at The Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital following complications of COVID 19. (Source: Funeral Home)

Born on March 19, 1948 in Watertown, NY, son of Joseph Robert Baytos, Sr. and Mary Bastrella Baytos. He was in the first graduating class of St. Anthony’s School and also Immaculate Heart Central in 1966. He graduated from Jefferson Community College in 1968 and received his teaching degree from Oswego State University in 1970. He was a baseball and basketball player and loved ice skating. He received the Boots Gaffney Award.

Joe married Theodora (Tammy) Ann Morgia on December 20, 1969 at St. Anthony’s Church in Watertown, NY. They had a wonderful marriage of 52 years, after dating through Junior High, High School and College.

Joe was in the United States Army 479th Engineer Bn. and was honorably discharged in 1976. He was a teacher at Indian River Central School District. Joe taught at Antwerp, Theresa, and Middle School for 33 years. Joe was a member of the Watertown Elks Lodge, an avid golfer and loved his orchids. He also enjoyed making wine and liqueurs. Every morning he would walk his dog Ingrid then Axel.

Joe worked at Morgia’s Restaurant, catered and helped his sons Jay and Steven open Savory Café which continued to grow into the Downtown location.

Joe enjoyed traveling and cruising with his family and many lifelong wonderful friends. He vacationed in Myrtle Beach, Florida, and several Islands. He especially loved his trip to Italy and Sicily.

Joe and Tammy became Florida residents in 2008. Joe was an only child but was raised with his cousins Joseph Leone and Patrick Borello. Christine (his bicycle partner) and Rick Cox and Bruce and Sarah Morgia were also a supported part of his life.

Joe loved his family and was so proud of all their accomplishments. He really loved going to his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Joe is survived by his wife Theodore (Tammy) Baytos, his sons Jay (Jodi) and Steven (Mary), granddaughter, Jaid and his five grandsons, Ethan, Chase, Payton, Greyson and Jaxson and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Joe’s wish to be cremated. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Donations may be made in Joe’s memory to the Sisters of the Precious Blood 400 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13601.

