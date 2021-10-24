Kim P. Sheitz, 65, of Copenhagen

Kim P. Sheitz, 65, of 2991 Cataract St., Copenhagen died Sunday morning, October 24, 2021 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Kim P. Sheitz, 65, of 2991 Cataract St., Copenhagen died Sunday morning, October 24,2021 at his home where he was under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice.

Kim was born on July 18,1956 in Watertown, the son of the late Walter and Frances (McDonald) Sheitz. He graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1974. He was united in marriage to the former Sandra M. House on May 31,1980 at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen.

Kim worked retail at the former Woolworth’s in Watertown and then at Fay’s which became Eckerds in Watertown and then transferred to their Carthage store where he worked for many years. He then was a custodian at the Copenhagen Central School, retiring in 2018.

Kim was a member of the Copenhagen Fire Department and co-founder of the Copenhagen Athletic Booster Club.

He is survived by his wife: Sandra of Copenhagen, one daughter and her husband: Heidi L. and Matthew Petrie of Copenhagen and a son: Bryan P. Sheitz of Copenhagen, his dog, Cooper; 5 grandchildren, Dakota, Dylan and Delaney Petrie, Taylor Ridsdale and Aydan Sheitz; one brother: Kevin Sheitz of Three Mile Bay, a Sister-in-law, Nathalie (Chris) Waring, 2 Brother-in-laws, William (Tina) House and Delmar House and many special nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, 2 brothers, Kermit and Kenneth Sheitz and a sister, Kathleen Lance.

A Requiem Eucharist will be offered at 11:00am on Thursday, October 28 at the Copenhagen Fire Department with Rev. Canon Samuel P. Lundy officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, October 27 from 4-7pm at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. A memorial service at 7:00pm will be conducted by the Copenhagen Fire Department.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Copenhagen Pee Wee Wrestling Club, PO Box 123, Copenhagen, Mike T. Boucher Helping Hands Foundation, PO Box 71, Copenhagen, Copenhagen Fire Department, PO Box 364, Copenhagen, or the Copenhagen Central School Booster Club, C/O Copenhagen Central School, Copenhagen, NY 13626.

