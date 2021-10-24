Kimberly C. (Walker) Free, 61, of Ogdensburg

Ms. Free passed away peacefully due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Services for Kimberly C. (Walker) Free, age 61 of Albany Avenue, will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Visitation hours will be from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral home. A funeral service will be held privately by the family and she will be laid to rest alongside her children at the Foxwood Mausoleum.

The family respectfully requests that all visitors please wear a mask and follow all COVID-19 procedures. For the protection of the immunocompromised members of the family, the family also requests that unvaccinated individuals kindly leave a condolence or remembrance on the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home website in lieu of attending.

Ms. Free passed away peacefully due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her daughter Kylie E. & her husband Matthew R. Lavarnway and their children Jacob, Ian and Noah, of Ogdensburg; her mother Beverly (Walker) & her husband Gus Becker, of Ogdensburg; two sisters, Shelley (Walker) & her husband William Breen and Mary Ellen Dishaw, both of Ogdensburg; and several special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Kimberly was born on November 19, 1959 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late Robert “Dixie” Walker and Beverly (Paro) Becker. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1977 and went on to work at Augsbury’s, Ryan Press, Planned Parenthood, the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center (where she became the director), Fidelis Care and finally at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center as a medical biller.

Kim married Thomas “Brad” Free on November 7, 1980 at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ogdensburg, NY. The marriage ended in divorce, but the two maintained a friendship and shared a mutual love and adoration for their grandsons.

Kim is predeceased by her father Robert “Dixie” Walker, two children Torrie & Jason Free, a sister Debra “Debbie” Lynn Walker and a brother-in-law Christopher “Chris” Daniel Dishaw.

Kim was a people person and she had a way of immediately making someone feel comfortable and at ease. She was well-known for her wit and her laughter was most definitely contagious. She loved to read books by James Patterson & Robin Cook and her family was her life. Cooking for and coloring with her daughter and grandsons were her favorite things to do.

Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences in her memory can be made at www.LaRuePitcherfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.