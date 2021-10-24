Advertisement

Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands come to Sackets Harbor

Girls and women from across the north country compete for the crown and scholarships.
By Brendan Straub
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Sackets Harbor Ballroom hosted the Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands scholarship competitions.

Girls and women from across the north country and Thousand Islands region competed to become either Miss Adirondack or Miss Thousand Islands.

The competition included private interviews with judge. Then at night, contestants showcased a talent, answered an on stage question and showed off their formal attire.

The winners will have the opportunity to advocate for something they’re passionate about and earn scholarship money for their college education.

“Some girls come in and they are very timid and shy,” said Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands Scholarship Organization Executive Director Leslie Stackel. “And then once they get into this organization they flourish and they find their voice and they know that it is endless opportunities for them.”

“I have learned so many different skills and those are skills that I will take with me for the rest of my life,” said Miss Thousand Islands 2020 Francesca D’Alessandro. “And I am really excited for all of the women here today who will continue to learn that as well.”

Stackel said the pageant winners will train for the rest of the year to prepare for the Miss New York Pageant next May.

