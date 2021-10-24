Miss New York, Sydney Park, visits the North Country

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - She’s Miss New York and she’ll be competing in this year’s Miss America Pageant and she visited the North Country this weekend.

Sydney Park was in Sackets Harbor this weekend for the Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands competitions and spent the night at the Harbor House Inn. Park won the Miss New York competition in May and has been traveling the state ever since. This weekend was her first trip to Sackets Harbor.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I had such a fabulous time driving all the way here, seeing everything that I could possibly see along the route, and it’s just a really beautiful part of our state. And I’m so happy that I got to see it, especially right now with all these beautiful fall colors,” said Park.

Park is a law student at Fordham and will represent New York in December’s Miss America Pageant.

We also have results from the Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands Scholarship Competitions.

Anna Spaulding wins Miss Thousand Islands with Meadown Webb crowned Outstanding Teen in that pageant.

And Ashlyn Hilts has been named Miss Adirondack.

Johanna Probst took the Outstanding Teen title.

