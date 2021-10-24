Rain returns tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We had our first area wide seasonal freeze last night, but won’t be as cold tonight.

Rain showers will increase tonight as a front moves through the north country.

Monday we will start out wet with showers, but by the afternoon hours we will start to see some dry time. Rain will return late Monday evening and last overnight and into Tuesday. By Tuesday evening we will see anywhere from and inch to two inches of rain.

High’s this week will stay above average.

Halloween weekend rain will return which will be heavy at times.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.