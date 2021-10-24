Advertisement

Rain returns tonight

By Kris Hudson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We had our first area wide seasonal freeze last night, but won’t be as cold tonight.

Rain showers will increase tonight as a front moves through the north country.

Monday we will start out wet with showers, but by the afternoon hours we will start to see some dry time. Rain will return late Monday evening and last overnight and into Tuesday. By Tuesday evening we will see anywhere from and inch to two inches of rain.

High’s this week will stay above average.

Halloween weekend rain will return which will be heavy at times.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clifford Mayette
Ogdensburg man accused of raping child
Amanda and Steven Zerphey hold one of the signs they made for the Coast Guard
Small local business gets big order from Coast Guard
A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station...
Theresa native thwarts armed robbery in Arizona
Girls and women from across the north country compete for the crown and scholarships.
Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands come to Sackets Harbor
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

wx
7 News This Evening Weather
wx
First seasonal freeze for some tonight
wx
7 News Tonight Weather
7
Chilly this weekend