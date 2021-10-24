Saturday Sports: Watertown High School hosts Ogdensburg Free Academy for a Saturday football showdown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The big game of the day in the Northern Athletic Conference was at Watertown High School, where the Cyclones hosted the OFA Blue Devils.

Watertown took the opening drives downfield and Deante Hall scored from seven yards out. 8-0 Cyclones. Late in the first quarter OFA answered. Tristan Lovely hit Connor Graveline for a 24-yard touchdown, tying the game at eight.

In the second quarter, Drew Costello found paydirt from 4 yards...16-8 OFA. Blue Devils went on to defeat Watertown by a final score of 36-24.

In Canton, the Golden Bears played host to the Potsdam Sandstoners. Second play of the game, Canton’s Zachary VanBrocklin took the handoff 70--yards for the touchdown. Golden Bears went up 8-0.

Then Colin Parmeter broke containment and found paydirt to put Canton up 16-0. Canton defeated Potsdam by a final score of 48-6

In Boys Section 3 Class B Soccer playoffs, South Jefferson hosts Cazenovia in Adams. Less than two minutes in, Cazenovia got on the board when Brody Coleman goes far corner for the tally. 1-0 Lakers.

Midway point of the first half, Cazenovia expanded it’s lead to two when J.D. Dolly got the redirect in front of the goalie. Cazenovia went on to beat South Jefferson by a final score of 3-1.

Canton hosted Gouverneur in the boys opening round of the Northern Athletic Conference Class B Soccer playoffs. Jake Rosales crossed to Jonny Mclear who stuck the header into the goal. Canton defeated Gouverneur by a final score of 6-0.

In Girls Section 3 Class C Soccer, the lady cavaliers of IHC hosted Waterville. In the first half IHC got on the board first off a corner kick where Katharina Probst came up with the pretty finish. 1-0 IHC. The lady cavaliers advanced, shutting out Waterville by a final score of 3-0.

In Section 10 Girls Soccer playoffs, Edward Knox hosted St. Regis Falls. Karina Benzel, Kayleigh Allen, Delia Paro and Heidi Moore scored the goals for Edwards-Knox, leading the Cougars to a 4-1 win.

And the Girls Frontier League swimming championships was held today at Watertown High School. The first event, the 200 medley relay, Watertown won it with the team of Mallory peters, Loise Pador, Jasmine Ferguson and Julia Urf. South Jefferson finished second with Thousand Islands third.

In the second event, the 200 freestyle, Shelby Law of Lowville took first with Kelsey Flora of Thousand Islands second and Carley Hughes of South Jefferson third.

In one of the toughest events, the 200 individual medley, Ava Burns of South Jefferson came from behind to edge Meredith Lovenduski of Lowville. Jasmine Ferguson of Watertown finished third.

The fastest event, the 50 freestyle, Emma Purvis of South Jefferson shaded Watertown’s Mallory Peters for the win. Grace Myers of Lowville finished third.

The fifth event of the day, the 100 butterfly, Jasmine Ferguson of Watertown won it with Franchesca Cartaya of Thousand Islands second and Lilly Johnson of Watertown was third.

Next up, the 100 freestyle. Emma Purvis added to her 50 free win with a first. Mallory peters of Watertown came in second with Grace Myers of Lowville third.

In the longest event, the 500 freestyle, Ava Burns of South Jefferson was the winner, followed by Aurora Jarvie of South Jefferson and Shelby Law of Lowville.

In the 200 freestyle relay, Watertown won with the team of Julia Urf, Olivia Urf, Jasmine Ferguson and Mallory Peters. South Jefferson finished second with Lowville third.

In the 100 backstroke, Meredith Lovenduski of Lowville finished first, followed by Julia Garvin of South Jefferson and Julia Urf of Watertown.

In the 100 breaststroke, Loise Pador of Watertown won it, followed by Nina Collelo and Hannah Eldridge for a Cyclone sweep.

South Jefferson won the final event, the 400 freestyle relay in a time of 3:57:55. Watertown took the team title, South Jefferson second and Lowville came in third.

Saturday Sports Score

NAC Football

Malone 34, St. Lawrence C. 22

College Football

Hobart 17, St. Lawrence 13

Boys’ HS Soccer

Morristown 8, Hermon Dekalb 1

Edwards Knox 7, St. Regis Falls 0

Girls’ HS Soccer

Potsdam 2, Salmon River 0

Hammond 10, Tupper Lake 0

Morristown 1, Harrisville 0

Parishville Hopkinton 1, Hermon Dekalb 0

Clinton 6, South Jefferson 1

Dolgeville 6, Beaver River 1

Men’s Soccer

SUNY Plattsburgh 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

Union 4, Clarkson 1

St. Lawrence 3, Skidmore 2

SUNY Delhi 2, SUNY Canton 1

Women’s Soccer

St. Lawrence 2, Skidmore 1

Union 4, Clarkson 1

SUNY Plattsburgh 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Delhi 2, SUNY Canton 1

College Volleyball

Clarkson 3, Skidmore 1

Rowan 3, SUNY Canton 0

Messiah 3, SUNY Canton 0

St. Lawrence 3, Union 0

J.C.C 3, SUNY Adirondack 1

SUNY Cortland 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

