Thomas A. Lofink, 56, formerly of Carthage

LIVERPOOL, New York (WWNY) - Thomas A. Lofink, 56, of Liverpool, formerly of Carthage, died Saturday, October 23,2021 at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse after a brief illness.

Tom was born on November 25,1964 in Watertown, the son of Harold L. and Marie B. (Bowman) Lofink. He was a 1983 graduate of Carthage Central High School. Having the background of a family-owned automotive business, Lofink Motor Company, Tom made a career in the automotive service business. He worked in service at Romano Ford in Syracuse for many years and eventually joined Burdick’s Drivers Village in Cicero where he was working as the service advisor in the commercial division of the dealership until becoming ill.

Tom was a former member of the Carthage Elks Lodge and an avid L.A. Dodgers fan. Tom will be remembered for his heart of gold, his great sense of humor and that he was a very compassionate man.

He is survived by his mother Marie B. (Bowman) Lofink of West Carthage; one sister and her husband: Karen L. and Jeff Brady of Centennial, CO, two brothers: Adam (JoAnn) Lofink of Auburn and Bruce Lofink of West Carthage, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is predeceased by his father, Harold L. Lofink who died on September 26, 2020.

The funeral service will be held at1:00 pm on Friday, October 29 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, October 29 from 12-1pm at St. James Church. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

