7 News presents Watertown city council candidates forum

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News is presenting a Watertown city council candidates forum tonight.

The hour-long special airs at 7 p.m. on WNYF, Fox 28. That’s cable channel 2 on Spectrum and channel 28 on most other platforms.

There are three council seats up for grabs on Election Day. Two are four-year terms and the third is a two-year post.

Running for four-year seats are Michelle Capone, Cliff Olney, Ben Shoen, write-in candidate Leonard Spaziani, and council member Lisa Ruggiero.

Amy Horton and Patrick Hickey are vying for the two-year seat.

Topics include spending priorities, transparency, the fire department, and what to do when the city’s lucrative hydroelectric contract expires in 2030.

You can see a brief preview here.

The full forum will be posted after it airs.

