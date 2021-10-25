7 News presents Watertown city council candidates forum
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - 7 News is presenting a Watertown city council candidates forum tonight.
The hour-long special airs at 7 p.m. on WNYF, Fox 28. That’s cable channel 2 on Spectrum and channel 28 on most other platforms.
There are three council seats up for grabs on Election Day. Two are four-year terms and the third is a two-year post.
Running for four-year seats are Michelle Capone, Cliff Olney, Ben Shoen, write-in candidate Leonard Spaziani, and council member Lisa Ruggiero.
Amy Horton and Patrick Hickey are vying for the two-year seat.
Topics include spending priorities, transparency, the fire department, and what to do when the city’s lucrative hydroelectric contract expires in 2030.
You can see a brief preview here.
The full forum will be posted after it airs.
