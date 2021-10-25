Agnes M. Flook, 84, of Chase Mills

Agnes passed away on October 23, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

CHASE MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Agnes M. Flook, age 84. Our angel has now gained her wings. Agnes passed away on October 23, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. As per Agnes’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private memorial mass will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena.

Agnes was born on August 10, 1937 in Massena, the daughter of Leslie and Dorothy (Blais) Patterson. She graduated from Canton High School in 1955. After graduation, she moved to Syracuse, NY. She married Ronald O’Hara in Syracuse in November of 1955, the marriage ended in divorce. She later married Walter E. Flook at St. Mary’s Church in Baldwinsville, NY in March of 1991. While living in Syracuse, she worked at the ARC with Autistic children for several years. She then worked for the Franciscan House in Syracuse as a caretaker for retired nuns. Agnes enjoyed dancing with her late husband, playing pool, cards, and shuffle board.

She is survived by her three children: Jennifer Henthorne of SC; Jeannie and husband Robert Aldridge of Chase Mills, and William C. O’Hara of Rensselaer Falls. Six grandchildren: Kevin Webb, Jeramy (Erin) Webb, Matthew (Jessica) Webb; Ernest Clark, Kimberly (Marie) Peterson, Keith Aldridge, several great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters: Frances Thompson of Massena and Diane (Joe) Sutton of FL., and brother Rick (Sandy) Markham of FL., sister- in-law Louise Patterson, many nieces and nephews. Agnes was predeceased by her husband, Walter, three sons: Jeffrey, Ronald Jr., and Michael O’Hara, two sisters: Shirley Genson and Donna Hoke, and two brothers: Leslie Patterson Jr. and Jim Patterson.

Memorial contributions may be made in Agnes’s memory to United Helpers IRA Wish list; 207 Congress St. Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680. Online condolences, pictures, and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

