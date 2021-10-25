Advertisement

Alleged drug trafficker accused of breaking corrections officer’s leg

Keith Rodriguez
Keith Rodriguez(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 30-year-old inmate in the St. Lawrence County Jail is accused of breaking the leg of a corrections officer.

The sheriff’s office charged Keith Rodriguez with second-degree assault.

Rodriguez allegedly fought with two corrections officers at the jail on September 16.

One officer suffered a fractured fibula as well as sprains to his knee and ankle.

Rodriguez was in jail since his arrest in August as part of a massive drug sweep dubbed “Operation Drop.”

Officials said the drug ring, affiliated with the notorious Bloods street gang, trafficked drugs between Jersey City, New Jersey and St. Lawrence County.

The sweep resulted in 18 arrests and the seizure of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

Rodriguez, who’s from Jersey City, was charged with operating as a major trafficker, drug possession and conspiracy.

