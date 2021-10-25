Advertisement

Betty L. Anderson, 87, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Betty L. Anderson, 87, of Sackets Harbor, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2021, at the Nazareth Home in Louisville, KY.

She was born March 27, 1934 in Watertown, New York to the late Marian Loomis Hewitt.  She was employed as a Hospital aid at Bellevue Woman’s Hospital in Schenectady NY and worked in administration for New York Air Brake in Watertown, NY.

Betty was married to the love of her life for 52 years, the late John S. Anderson. She participated in outdoor activities with her family including camping, snow skiing, and sailing. She  enjoyed working on puzzles, cooking for her family and friends,  and watching her beloved Green Bay Packers  Over the years Betty stayed in touch with the many friends whom she met from multiple moves across the country. She adored her family and friends, and she will be greatly missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, husband,  son, Gregory Anderson, and brother, Donald Hewitt.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two sons, Steve (Rosemary) and Jeffrey Anderson; her daughter, Patricia (Mark) Lucas; granddaughter, Corinne (Wesley) Kenney; grandson, Bryan Lucas; and two great-grandchildren, Blair and Mallory Kenney.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm on  Friday  October 29, at Johnson Funeral Home located

at 237 William St. Dexter, NY. The Funeral Service will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Sackets Harbor NY on Saturday October 30th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Children’s Home of Watertown, NY

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

