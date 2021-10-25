Carol L. Baildon, 92, formerly of Ogdensburg

Carol L. Baildon, age 92, formerly of State Highway 68 Ogdensburg, passed away on October 23, 2021 at Heritage Village Nursing Home in Gerry, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

GERRY, New York (WWNY) - Carol L. Baildon, age 92, formerly of State Highway 68 Ogdensburg, passed away on October 23, 2021 at Heritage Village Nursing Home in Gerry, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Burial will be in the spring at Flackville Cemetery at the discretion of the family.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Janice(Pete) Zakriski, of Cherry Creek, NY; her grandchildren, Jeremy (Lisa) Baildon, Matthew Baildon, Holly(Daniel) Kiger, all of North Carolina, and Emily (Brian) Taylor of Texas; her great-grandchildren, Emma Baildon, Tammy and Alethea Baildon, Elijah and Sarah Kiger, all of North Carolina, Oliver and Sadie Taylor of Texas; her aunt and uncle, Douglas (Evelyn) White, of Heuvelton; daughter-in-laws, Patty Baildon of Tennessee, Betty Baildon of Texas, former daughter-in-law, Annie Wyatt of North Carolinal; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Carol is predeceased by her sons, David (Jeffrey) Baildon in 2012 and Christopher James Baildon in 2007; her parents; and her only sibling, a brother, Gerald James White.

Carol was born on August 26, 1929, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Gerald P. and Nina LaRock White. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1946. She married David E. Baildon on September 1,1950 which later ended in divorce.

She continued her education at A.Barton Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing and received her Registered Nurse Degree on September 4, 1949. Following her graduation she worked at A.Barton Hepburn Hospital and then went on to work as a registered nurse at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, where she retired after 27 years of service in 1984. She also worked part time at St. Joseph’s and Cedar’s Nursing Homes after her retirement.

Due to declining health Carol relocated in 2015 to Cherry Creek, New York to be closer to her daughter.

She was an active and life long member of the Flackville United Methodist Church. Carol enjoyed her family visits, cherished her time with her pets, enjoyed gardening and was an avid reader.

Donations in her memory can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA.

