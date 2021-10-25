Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘Steel Magnolias’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre will present ‘Steel Magnolias’ as its fall 2021 dinner theatre.

The show’s director, Jane Bowman Jenkins, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The production will be held at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant at 39936 State Route 3 just outside of Carthage.

The dinner theater will be held November 5 at 6 p.m., at November 6 and 7 at 1 p.m.

The harvest dinner and show costs $35 per person.

Reservations can be made through October 28 by calling 315-493-2329.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.