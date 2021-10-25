Advertisement

Carthage Little Theatre to present ‘Steel Magnolias’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage Little Theatre will present ‘Steel Magnolias’ as its fall 2021 dinner theatre.

The show’s director, Jane Bowman Jenkins, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above.

The production will be held at Belva’s Sahara Restaurant at 39936 State Route 3 just outside of Carthage.

The dinner theater will be held November 5 at 6 p.m., at November 6 and 7 at 1 p.m.

The harvest dinner and show costs $35 per person.

Reservations can be made through October 28 by calling 315-493-2329.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Girls and women from across the north country compete for the crown and scholarships.
Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands come to Sackets Harbor
Clifford Mayette
Ogdensburg man accused of raping child
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Amanda and Steven Zerphey hold one of the signs they made for the Coast Guard
Small local business gets big order from Coast Guard

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Carthage Little Theatre to present 'Steel Magnolias'
Krista Goley sentence reduction hearing
Krista Goley, who's in prison for stabbing her boyfriend to death in 2010, is escorted into...
Woman asks court to reduce manslaughter sentence
Fire
Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire