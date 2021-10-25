Advertisement

David I. LaParr, 76, of Watertown

Oct. 25, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David I. LaParr, 76, of Watertown passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on Sunday, October 24, 2021.

He was born on February 11, 1945 in Watertown, New York to the late Robert and Mary (Greenwood) LaParr. He was employed by the town for many years as a snow plow operator and he retired from Jefferson County Rehabilitation Center, Watertown, New York where he was a custodian.

David married Helen R. Wenigar on April 5,1967 in Sackets Harbor with the Justice Lee Marvin Officiating. They were married 48 years before her passing away in January of 2015.

They resided on Military Road, Watertown until he recently moved to Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown.

He is survived by his children Donald, Rose (Patrick) Fitzgerald, Henderson, and Heidi Aubin (Christopher Evans) Watertown; grandchildren Victoria (Barnabas) Briggs, Michael Aubin, David Aubin, Cassandra (Alexander)Carter-Brown, Kristi Evans, Christopher Evans, George Evans; great grandchildren Jaxx Carter-Brown, JayLen Carter-Brown, Kaeden Harris and Jasmin Briggs. His sisters Goldie Simpson and Mary Squires. Nieces and nephews; Donna LaParr, Alesia Squires and William Squires.

He was predeceased by his wife and two brothers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. It was David’s wish to be cremated. There will be no calling hours or service.

Donations may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 119 Main St. Brownville, New York 13615. Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

