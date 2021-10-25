Developers propose condos, marina, duplexes on Ogdensburg property

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - It’s called a “golden opportunity.” Two developers are vying for waterfront property in Ogdensburg.

One developer includes a a 180-slip marina in its plans for a condo community. The other plans private docks and ranch-style duplexes on the river. Both want to do that at the city-owned Diamond National property.

“Two very good proposals, very comprehensive – and could bring as much as a $100 million in developments to the city,” said

Stephen Jellie, Ogdensburg city manager.

Blue Water Development of Atlanta wants to build the marina, 120 condos, and a hotel there. The marina would be one of the largest in the region. It estimates the total project cost at more than $100 million.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to buy a quarter mile of river frontage and do whatever you want with it,” said Scott Mattison, Blue Water Development partner.

The other proposal is from Paul M. Fowler Development. In addition to the ranch duplexes, Fowler wants to build town homes and private dockage. It estimates total investment at more than $12 million.

“We’ll be actually presenting our recommendation tonight to city council on which one of those developers that the city staff recommends that city council approve,” said Jellie.

The offering price from each is under wraps until Monday night’s council meeting. City councilors will have to decide between the two. Both were the only ones to respond to a request for proposals for the site.

The city council’s vote will trigger negotiations by city staff. Any actual property transfer will be subject to a second vote.

“If we can get the waterfront redeveloped, back on the tax rolls, I think the rest of the city will follow along behind it,” said Jellie.

Both developers have local connections.

Fowler has built throughout Jefferson County. He’s teaming up with local car dealer Charles Caprara on the Diamond project. Mattison was born and raised in Ogdensburg. He’s readying to build condos on this lot on Ford Street.

