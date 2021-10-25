Advertisement

Freda LaBrake, 86, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Freda LaBrake, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, October 24th at her residence...
Mrs. Freda LaBrake, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, October 24th at her residence in the town of Potsdam while surrounded by her family.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Freda LaBrake, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, October 24th at her residence in the town of Potsdam while surrounded by her family.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 29th at 11am with Rev. Garry Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place at a later date at the Garfield Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Freda is survived by her sons Frederick LaBrake and Paul (Christine) LaBrake; daughters Tammy (Ralph) Fuller, Vicki (Gerald) Jenks and Renee Hassett; brother Carson James; sisters June Whalen and Wannita Tardelli; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Frederick LaBrake, a grandson RJ Hassett and a daughter in law Jennie LaBrake.

Freda LaBrake was born on April 12, 1935 in Colton, NY to the late Harry James and Elsie Mallory. She was a graduate of Colton Central School. In 1955 she was married to Frederick LaBrake at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY. Freda worked as a cashier at the Potsdam Central School Elementary School from 1973 until her retirement in 1997. Freda enjoyed being around her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and going to her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Two developers are vying for Ogdensburg's Diamond National property.
Developers propose condos, marina, duplexes on Ogdensburg property
Sandra L. Trickey, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at...
Sandra L. Trickey, 79, of Ogdensburg
David I. LaParr, 76, of Watertown passed away at Samaritan Medical Center on Sunday, October...
David I. LaParr, 76, of Watertown
School bus
New federal rules could make it harder to find bus drivers
Agnes passed away on October 23, 2021 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Agnes M. Flook, 84, of Chase Mills

Obituaries

Mark Andrew Lane, of San Antonio TX, passed away unexpectedly on 10/21/21 in Ridgecrest, CA.
Mark Andrew Lane, formerly of the North Country
Karen E. Point, 65, “Katsi’tsiéntha” passed away peacefully October 14, 2021 at Cornwall...
Karen E. Point, 65, of Akwesasne
Jackie Lynn Boothe, 64, 22295 Patricia Dr., passed away on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at the...
Jackie Lynn Boothe, 64, of Watertown
Candles
Diane J. Kurtz, 61, of Watertown
Harry O. Ames, 80, of 11 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, died Sunday, October 24,2021 at the...
Harry O. Ames, 80, of West Carthage