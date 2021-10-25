Freda LaBrake, 86, of Potsdam

Mrs. Freda LaBrake, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, October 24th at her residence in the town of Potsdam while surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Freda LaBrake, age 86, of Potsdam, NY passed away on Sunday, October 24th at her residence in the town of Potsdam while surrounded by her family.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 29th at 11am with Rev. Garry Giroux celebrant. Burial will take place at a later date at the Garfield Cemetery in Potsdam, NY. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley.

Freda is survived by her sons Frederick LaBrake and Paul (Christine) LaBrake; daughters Tammy (Ralph) Fuller, Vicki (Gerald) Jenks and Renee Hassett; brother Carson James; sisters June Whalen and Wannita Tardelli; 12 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband Frederick LaBrake, a grandson RJ Hassett and a daughter in law Jennie LaBrake.

Freda LaBrake was born on April 12, 1935 in Colton, NY to the late Harry James and Elsie Mallory. She was a graduate of Colton Central School. In 1955 she was married to Frederick LaBrake at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam, NY. Freda worked as a cashier at the Potsdam Central School Elementary School from 1973 until her retirement in 1997. Freda enjoyed being around her family and friends. She enjoyed cooking and going to her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.

Thoughts, memories and condolences can be shared

