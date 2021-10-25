Harry O. Ames, 80, of West Carthage

Harry O. Ames, 80, of 11 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, died Sunday, October 24,2021 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. (Source: Funeral Home)

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Harry O. Ames, 80, of 11 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, died Sunday, October 24,2021 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Harry was born on October 13,1941 in Watertown, the son of the late Howard and Marion (Walton) Ames. He was a 1960 graduate of Carthage Central School. He married the former Diane M. Bezanilla on December 28,1963 in Black River.

In April of 1961 he went to work for Niagara Mohawk in Syracuse working in underground department, eventually transferring to Watertown and worked as a mechanic. In 1963 he came to Carthage and became a lineman for numerous years. After the close of the garage in Carthage, he was based in Lowville and retired in April of 2001 as a Chief Line Foreman. Harry and Diane traveled to Florida each winter for many years after their retirement. Diane just recently passed on May 21, 2021.

Harry took immense pride in his home, his cars and his pool which were always immaculate. He enjoyed vegetable gardening, golfing, NASCAR, and all sports. He enjoyed spending lots of time with his grandchildren. In the early 60′s he played fast pitch softball and was a catcher for the Black River Oil Team of Carthage. In the 70′s he coached the West Carthage Hornets Peewee baseball team.

Harry was a member of BPOE Lodge # 1762 in Carthage and Carlowden Country Club in Denmark.

He is survived by two sons: Jeffrey (Kellie) Ames of Deferiet and Mark (Marguerite) Ames of Mooresville, NC, 4 Grandchildren, Nicholas, Mariana, Spencer and Samantha Ames, one brother: Howard (Sandy) Ames of Black River, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his sister, Audrey (Paul) Britton.

A prayer service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, October 30 at the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home. Calling hours will be on Saturday, October 30 from 11.00 - 1:00pm.

Memorials may be made to one’s favorite charity. To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

