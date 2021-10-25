CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Irene Mae Peters-LaLonde-MacGregor, 91, formerly of Clayton, passed away October 22nd, at Sunset Nursing Home in Boonville, where she resided.

A Funeral Mass will be held this Saturday, October 30th, at 11am, at St. Mary’s Church, with Father Arthur LaBaff officiating. A calling hour will be held at the parish center from 10am until the time of the funeral mass. A burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Irene was born, March 7th, 1930, in Watertown, the daughter of Harry and Emma Winnie Peters. She attended Watertown Schools, and she moved with her family to Clayton in 1939. Irene graduated from Clayton Central School in 1947.

While in school she was involved in many musical activities. She also studied piano, and voice, with private teachers. She gave several vocal recitals and was a soloist at Clayton and Watertown churches.

Irene was a member of St. Mary’s Church choir and sang with the Northern Choral Society.

On November 6th, 1948, she married Paul LaLonde at St. Mary’s Rectory in Clayton, with Rev. George E. Racette officiating. Mr. LaLonde died July 22nd, 1963.

On January 21st, 1967, she married Jack M. MacGregor in St. Cyril’s Catholic Church in Alexandria Bay, with Rev. Emile LaLonde officiating. Mr. MacGregor died November 26th, 2000.

Irene was a Stenographer/Bookkeeper and was employed at Geo. W. Mercier, Inc., the Augsbury Oil Corporation, and Northern Jefferson Health Systems Inc., retiring in 1992. She also volunteered her time working in St. Mary’s Rectory.

Surviving is two stepdaughters, Kelly (Thomas) Bushey, of Rome, and Kathy (Michael) Rummelhart of Des Moines, Iowa; step grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Two half brothers, James, and Dennis Driscoll, both of Albany; and a half sister, Ruth Canell, of Clayton, predeceased her.

Donations can be made in her name to either St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 521 James St. Clayton, N.Y. 13624 or Hawn Memorial Library, 220 John St., Clayton, N.Y. 13624.

Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.

Condolences can be made at trjetty.com

